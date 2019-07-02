Christ our Peace

"Jesus got into the boat followed by his disciples. Without warning a storm broke over the lake, so violent that the waves were breaking right over the boat. But he was asleep. So they went to him … More

"Jesus got into the boat followed by his disciples. Without warning a storm broke over the lake, so violent that the waves were breaking right over the boat. But he was asleep. So they went to him and woke him saying, ‘Save us, Lord, we are going down!’ And he said to them, ‘Why are you so frightened, you men of little faith?’ And with that he stood up and rebuked the winds and the sea; and all was calm again. The men were astounded and said, ‘Whatever kind of man is this? Even the winds and the sea obey him.’" – Matt 8:23-27, which is today's Gospel at Mass. This mosaic of Christ, symbolised by the Greek letters of his name, standing in the boat which symbolises the Church, is in the Abbey of the Dormition, on Mount Sion in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr