Clicks14
Peronism. The next one told the opposite and Francis also agreed.
“Your Holiness, may I say something.” He replied pleasantly, “Certainly”. I continued, “Our families have a great and urgent need for you to defend the Primary Right of parents as Educators of their…More
“Your Holiness, may I say something.” He replied pleasantly, “Certainly”. I continued, “Our families have a great and urgent need for you to defend the Primary Right of parents as Educators of their children.” He replied “D’accordo” I agree.
But what followed did not quite confirm this.
Read more: voiceofthefamily.com/dr-thomas-ward-…
But what followed did not quite confirm this.
Read more: voiceofthefamily.com/dr-thomas-ward-…