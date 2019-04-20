The Suffering Servant

"And yet ours were the sufferings he bore, ours the sorrows he carried. But we, we thought of him as someone punished, struck by God, and brought low. Yet he was pierced through for our faults, … More

"And yet ours were the sufferings he bore, ours the sorrows he carried. But we, we thought of him as someone punished, struck by God, and brought low. Yet he was pierced through for our faults, crushed for our sins. On him lies a punishment that brings us peace, and through his wounds we are healed." – Isaiah 53:4-5. Stained glass by A. W. N. Pugin in Bolton Abbey.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr