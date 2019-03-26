Detroit Annunciation

"The Virgin’s heart was made strong when the angel proclaimed the divine mystery and she conceived; then in her chaste womb she received the fairest of the children of men. Blessed is she for ever; … More

"The Virgin’s heart was made strong when the angel proclaimed the divine mystery and she conceived; then in her chaste womb she received the fairest of the children of men. Blessed is she for ever; and God brings forth a man for us. The dwelling of her pure breast suddenly becomes the temple of God; untouched, not knowing a man, she conceives the Son by her word. Blessed is she for ever…" – Dominican responsory for Matins of the Annunciation. Stained glass from Old St Mary's church in Detroit.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr