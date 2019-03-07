政治路线斗争， 习近平输光。两会右倾， 改革派们喊让我国营商环境更加法治化、国际化、便利化 Xi Jinping has lost everything in the … More

政治路线斗争， 习近平输光。两会右倾， 改革派们喊让我国营商环境更加法治化、国际化、便利化 Xi Jinping has lost everything in the struggle over the political line. The two sessions are right-leaning, reformers are calling for greater rule of law, internationalization, and facilitation of China's business environment.