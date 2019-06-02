7 Romanian Greek Catholic Bishops; beatified today

Today Pope Francis will beatify 7 Romanian Greek Catholic Bishops; +Valeriu Traian Frentiu, +Vasile Aftenie, +Ioan Suciu, +Tito Livio Chinezu, +Ioan Balan, +Alexandru Rusu, and +Iuliu Hossu, Martyrs … More

Today Pope Francis will beatify 7 Romanian Greek Catholic Bishops; +Valeriu Traian Frentiu, +Vasile Aftenie, +Ioan Suciu, +Tito Livio Chinezu, +Ioan Balan, +Alexandru Rusu, and +Iuliu Hossu, Martyrs of Communism, during the Soviet occupation of Romania and the rule of Ceausescu.