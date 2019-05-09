Basilica of the Nativity

The only surviving Byzantine basilica in the Holy Land, dating to 565, which was not ravaged and plundered by the Muslim forces in the 7th-century. According to legend, their commander Shahrbaraz … More

The only surviving Byzantine basilica in the Holy Land, dating to 565, which was not ravaged and plundered by the Muslim forces in the 7th-century. According to legend, their commander Shahrbaraz was moved by the depiction above the church entrance of the Three Magi wearing the garb of Persian Zoroastrian priests, so he ordered that the building be spared.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr