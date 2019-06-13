One night while he was reading about the Lord Jesus, the Divine Child visited Anthony, and he kissed him and told him that He loved him. This stained glass window from the cathedral of Ghent depicts … More

One night while he was reading about the Lord Jesus, the Divine Child visited Anthony, and he kissed him and told him that He loved him. This stained glass window from the cathedral of Ghent depicts this miracle. 13 June is the feast of St Anthony of Padua.



