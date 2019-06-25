Clicks9
The Nativity of St John the Baptist
"For it was you who created my being, knit me together in my mother’s womb. I thank you for the wonder of my being, for the wonders of all your creation." – from Ps 138. Detail from a fresco by Ghirlandaio in the Dominican church of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
