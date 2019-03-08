Yahoo news feed and demonic mainstream media

Here is an example on how demonic mainstream media has become. The attack on the Catholic family has reached a new high!!! Yahoo news headline today... A man has spoken candidly about the realities … More

Here is an example on how demonic mainstream media has become. The attack on the Catholic family has reached a new high!!!Yahoo news headline today...A man has spoken candidly about the realities of giving birth to his first child and the “daily abuse” he suffered from strangers during his Wyley Simpson, 28, was surprised to discover he was pregnant in February 2018 while transitioning to becoming a man. It’s the first child for Simpson and fiancé Stephan Gaeth”Pray for this women who called herself a man, known as Wyley Simpson. Even though she Had a sex change, this means nothing because her DNA will always remain Female. The sad part to this story, is that she gave birth to a child. Please pray for her child.Here we see the devil taking advantage of this poor female who just before cutting her female organs out, finds out she is pregnant and gives birth. The demonic media takes this and states that a “Man gave birth”.Catholics need to protest in the streets with rosery until these media outlets are driven out...