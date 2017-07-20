23/JUL/2017 - APARICIONES DE JACAREÍ/ JACAREÍ APPARITIONS - MENSAJE DE NUESTRA SEÑORA Y SAN GORGONIO DE ROMA/ MESSAGE OF OUR LADY AND SAINT GORGONIUS OF ROME

클릭 수2723/JUL/2017 - APARICIONES DE JACAREÍ/ JACAREÍ APPARITIONS - MENSAJE DE NUESTRA SEÑORA Y SAN GORGONIO DE ROMA/ MESSAGE OF OUR LADY AND SAINT GORGONIUS OF ROME
APARICIONES DE JACAREÍ - 23 DE JULIO DE 2017 - MENSAJE DE LA SANTÍSIMA VIRGEN MARÍA Y DE SAN GORGONIO DE ROMA - COMUNICADO AL VIDENTE MARCOS TADEU. (VIDENTE MARCOS): "Para siempre
(This is the continuation of the Message):
Yes! My children, be a source of living water of love, and salvation for humanity.
Pray, pray, pray, because the Secret of La Salette will advance and more parts of it will be fulfilled, and woe to the inhabitants of the Earth!, no one can escape so many evils together.
Pray, for a great punishment will come this year even for Brazil if you do not … [더보기]
