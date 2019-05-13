Good Shepherd

"Jesus said: ‘The sheep that belong to me listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me. I give them eternal life; they will never be lost and no one will ever steal them from me. The Father … More

"Jesus said: ‘The sheep that belong to me listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me. I give them eternal life; they will never be lost and no one will ever steal them from me. The Father who gave them to me is greater than anyone, and no one can steal from the Father. The Father and I are one.’" – John 10:27-30, which is today's Gospel for the 4th Sunday of Easter. Tabernacle door in the Notre Dame chapel in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr