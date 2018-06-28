Two Popes and the 14 new Cardinals

Clicks153Two Popes and the 14 new Cardinals
Vatican photo of Pope Francis and retired Pope Benedict with the 14 new cardinals this afternoon.
And: ‘the only credible form of authority’ is service. ‘None of us should look down at others from above,’ Francis told them. ‘The only time we can look at a person in this way is when we are helping them stand up.’
Francis to new Cardinals: "What does it profit us to gain the whole world if we are corroded within? What does it profit us to gain the whole world if we are living in a stifling atmosphere of intrigues that dry up our hearts and impede our mission?"