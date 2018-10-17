Promises of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque

Clicks14Promises of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque
Clicks14
Prayer in Adoration of the Sacred Heart Jesus Christ, my Lord and my God, Whom I believe to be really present in the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar, receive this most profound act of adoration to … More
Write a comment
Pacocatolic likes this.
The Twelve Promises of Jesus to Saint Margaret Mary for those devoted to His Sacred Heart
I will give them all the graces necessary for their state of life.
I will establish peace in their families.
I will console them in all their troubles.
They shall find in My Heart an assured refuge during life and especially at the hour of their death.
I will pour abundant blessings on all their … More
I will give them all the graces necessary for their state of life.
I will establish peace in their families.
I will console them in all their troubles.
They shall find in My Heart an assured refuge during life and especially at the hour of their death.
I will pour abundant blessings on all their … More