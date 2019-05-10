Clicks20

Hope on the Sea of Galilee

LawrenceOP-Fan
The anchor is an early Christian symbol for Hope: "We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain" (Heb 6:19). This anchor was …More
The anchor is an early Christian symbol for Hope: "We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner shrine behind the curtain" (Heb 6:19). This anchor was on the boat on which we sailed on the Sea of Galilee.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
