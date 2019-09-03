Pope St Gregory the Great

"Blessed Gregory, raised upon the throne of Peter, sought always the beauty of the Lord and lived in celebration of that love." – Entrance antiphon for the feast of St Gregory the Great (3 Sept). … More

"Blessed Gregory, raised upon the throne of Peter, sought always the beauty of the Lord and lived in celebration of that love." – Entrance antiphon for the feast of St Gregory the Great (3 Sept). Fresco by Sebastiano Mainardi from the chapel of Saint Fina in the collegiate church of San Gimignano.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr