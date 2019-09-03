Clicks62

Pope St Gregory the Great

"Blessed Gregory, raised upon the throne of Peter, sought always the beauty of the Lord and lived in celebration of that love." – Entrance antiphon for the feast of St Gregory the Great (3 Sept). …More
"Blessed Gregory, raised upon the throne of Peter, sought always the beauty of the Lord and lived in celebration of that love." – Entrance antiphon for the feast of St Gregory the Great (3 Sept). Fresco by Sebastiano Mainardi from the chapel of Saint Fina in the collegiate church of San Gimignano.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
