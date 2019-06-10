Clicks104
Stavelot Altarpiece
"And suddenly a sound came from heaven like the rush of a mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting" – Acts 2:2, the verse which runs along the top of the altarpiece. The Stavelot retable, c.1170 depicts Pentecost: Christ sends the Holy Spirit who fills the hearts of the apostles.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
