Aug. 8, St. John Mary Vianney, Confessor of the third Order.

St. John Mary Vianney, better known as the Cure’ of Ars, was born in Dardilly, near Lyons, France, on May 8, 1786. From his earliest childhood he evinced singular piety and cherished an ardent desire to become a priest. Although he possessed but mediocre talents, his diligence and piety overcame all obstacles and he was finally ordained. A few years afterward he was appointed Cure’ of the parish of Ars, which at that time was known for its indifference to the Faith. Soon, however, under his spiritual care it became a center of fervor and divine charity, and immense crowds were drawn from all parts to this little village on account of his saintly ministry. As a member of the Third Order, he was a glorious example of the true Franciscan spirit of poverty, humility and charity. He died in 1859, and Pope Pius XI canonized him in 1925. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement to the St. Andrew Missal.