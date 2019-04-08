April 8, Bl Julian of St. Augustine, Confessor of the first Order.

Julian, the son of a nobleman of Toulouse, at that time living in Spain, was received as a novice among the Friars Minor at the age of seventeen, but to try him God allowed him to be sent away. He … More

Julian, the son of a nobleman of Toulouse, at that time living in Spain, was received as a novice among the Friars Minor at the age of seventeen, but to try him God allowed him to be sent away. He was later re-admitted as a lay brother. His fasting and austerities were almost frightening in their intensity. For twenty-six years he wore on his body an iron chain weighing twenty pounds; whatever the weather he never wore sandals; bread and water mixed with bitter herbs formed his sole food. He spent parts of his nights in taking the discipline or in prayer, kneeling on thorns or brambles. He died in 1606 and was beatified in 1825 by Leo XII. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement.