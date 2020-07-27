Death Came when Holy Communion Stopped Thirteen Felician sisters were killed after coronavirus swept “like a wildfire” through Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary convent in Livonia, … More

Death Came when Holy Communion Stopped



Thirteen Felician sisters were killed after coronavirus swept “like a wildfire” through Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary convent in Livonia, Michigan. They ranged in age from 69 to 99. Over half of the 57 sisters in Livonia were infected. They run Madonna University. When the coronavirus started, they stopped having mass and received communion alone in their rooms. By Holy Thursday on April 9, however, the sisters ended Holy Communion too. A day later, on Good Friday, the sisters started to die. The virus came in through workers. There are more than 400 Felician sisters in North America.



Now Archbishop Used to Be the President of Local Soros Foundation



Spanish born Jesuit Bishop Gonzalo de Villa y Vásquez was recently appointed the Archbishop of Santiago of Guatemala. He admitted that he used to be a leader of the Soros Foundation, allegedly without knowing its agenda. About twenty years ago and for a good number of years, de Villa was the president of the now defunct Soros Guatemala Foundation. In 2002, when de Villa was Vice President of that Foundation, its website informed about Soros’ activity in promoting abortion all over the planet, also in Guatemala and El Salvador. But de Villa can’t remember now – quote - “that these topics appeared in our discussions".



John Roberts Again Betrays



U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who at the time of his election was considered a big Catholic and Conservative, again sided with the leftwing judges by ruling against a Nevada church's plea to block state's restrictions on religious services. Friday’s decision leaves in place a 50-person coronavirus cap on church attendance. The Church had argued that such restrictions are unfair because restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Justice Gorsuch wrote in his dissent. “There is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.” Roberts voted with the enemy before including strucking down a Louisiana abortion law, expanding homosex rights, and blocking Trump’s ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.



A Descendant of a Priest?



The history of Black U.S. Catholics has been largely ignored in the curriculum of Catholic schools, NBC New York writes. But now, Chicago and New Orleans archdioceses want to change this. NBC spoke with Kathleen Dorsey Bellow, the director of New Orleans Xavier’s Institute for Black Catholic Studies. She is presented as a – quote – “descendant” of Josephite Father John Henry Dorsey who was ordained in 1902. The alleged descendant goes on claiming that there is – quote – “a white supremacy in the history of the Catholic church that needs to be dismantled.” Roughly 4% of the US Catholics are black.