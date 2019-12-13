 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks115

3 Major Problems with the Vatican Amazon Synod

TFP Student Action
1
Mr. José Antonio Ureta, author of the book, Pope Francis's "Paradigm Shift," discusses three major problems with the Vatican's Pan-Amazon Synod: Pachamama idolatry, infanticide and Eco-theology. …More
Mr. José Antonio Ureta, author of the book, Pope Francis's "Paradigm Shift," discusses three major problems with the Vatican's Pan-Amazon Synod: Pachamama idolatry, infanticide and Eco-theology. This interview is an excellent overview.

. #AmazonSynod

Listen to the show audio: tfpsa.podbean.com

Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: www.instagram.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TFPStudentAction
Twitter: twitter.com
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Eva likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up