3 Major Problems with the Vatican Amazon Synod
Mr. José Antonio Ureta, author of the book, Pope Francis's "Paradigm Shift," discusses three major problems with the Vatican's Pan-Amazon Synod: Pachamama idolatry, infanticide and Eco-theology. …More
Mr. José Antonio Ureta, author of the book, Pope Francis's "Paradigm Shift," discusses three major problems with the Vatican's Pan-Amazon Synod: Pachamama idolatry, infanticide and Eco-theology. This interview is an excellent overview.
