What does God want from the priests and pastors in the United States?

“If we do a good job on vaccines, we will reduce the world population by 10-15%.”

The foundations of holiness are interior prayer and constant repentance.

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.

Dear priests and pastors of the United States,there is talk of global quarantine, which is due to start again this year, and there is also talk of compulsory vaccination. Gates himself states:And what next? This will not be the end of it. The plan is to perpetrate genocide of not one billion but six billion people!What particular step must be taken to create the conditions for true repentance? The Bible mentions the feast of the new moon.This feast was also associated with a sin offering. (Num 28:15) The prophets constantly urged the people to repent, that is, to turn their hearts to God and to give God the first place in their lives.Unfortunately, the invalid Pope Bergoglio by no means represents orthodoxy, and those who are in unity with him and mention this unity daily in the Mass cannot bring blessing on America.Without these two foundations, the sacraments are ineffective and, on the contrary, become a mere alibi confirming one in the path of self-deception.From the Catholic point of view, the devotion of the First Fridays greatly contributed to repentance and spiritual awakening. In 1917, the Mother of Jesus at Fatima called for repentance again. The apparitions in Fatima are connected with the request for the First Saturdays devotion, so-called Fatima Saturdays as days of penance. It is this day of penance that is needed in restoring the biblical feast of the new moon.What specifically are we supposed to do at these apparently apocalyptic times in order to save ourselves, the souls entrusted to us and the whole of America? Dear priests and pastors, God sets before you, as His request, one day of penance in a month.A monthly scheme for the day of penance:In the first meetings, do not forget to specifically point to false spirituality and current heresies, i.e. sins against the First Commandment.After the lecture, discuss this topic and then confess aloud your guilt and the guilt of your nation. May you devote at least two hours in this day of penance to prayer in the Spirit and in truth. You should embody the light and strength derived from prayer in your personal life.May there be at least a few priests and pastors in America who would begin this scheme in their Churches! Through you, this practice can be accepted by zealous believers who will thus become true warriors of Christ.Dear priests and pastors, start practicing one day of penance in a month and the Spirit of repentance will descend on America through you!+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary BishopsAugust 22, 2020