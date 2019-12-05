Clicks58

Genuine Love ~ Fr Vincent Capuano S.J.

Sensus Fidelium
What is genuine love? It is hard to love those who hate you. For more please visit www.youtube.com/channel/UC1cqxFMa0nGfXj… & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
