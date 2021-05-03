Servant of God Paul Takashi Nagai (1908-May 2, 1951): Scientist, Professor, Convert, and Poet.

Raised in rural Japan in traditional Confucian and Shinto religion, Takashi imbibed the materialist ideas of his professors while studying to be a physician.In Nagasaki, he converted and married Midori, the daughter of a family of Japan's "Hidden Christians" who had maintained the faith for two and a half centuries of persecution and isolation from the rest of the world.A pioneer in radiology and professor at Nagasaki Medical College, he poured his life out in service to the sick and to training young doctors, despite the known risks of exposure to gamma radiation. In the 30's he knew the young Fr. Maximilian Kolbe who was founding a nearby monastery.In 1945, Nagai learned that, as a result of his work, he had incurable leukemia and would soon leave his beloved wife, Midori a young widow and mother. Her response:"We said before we were married...that if our lives are spent for the glory of God, then life and death are beautiful. You have given everything you had for work that was very, very important. It was for his glory."Two months later she died in the explosion of the atomic bomb that leveled the city and ended the Second World War. Dr. Nagai was injured but survived and went to work helping the stricken though, as he wrote "all we have left is our knowledge, our love, and our bare hands."For the few years he had left, he was an apostle of peace and reconciliation. He was gravely suspicious of "angry people" in peace movements: "angry shouting in the streets about peace often cloaks very unpeaceful hearts." Though bedridden, he continued to write and to receive visitors (including Helen Keller, Emperor Hirohito, and a Cardinal sent by Pope Pius XII)In 1951, with the end clearly approaching, he penned his farewell song: "Good-bye my flesh. I must now journey beyond as the fragrance must leave the rose." He died on May 1st. His epitaph was chosen from the Gospel of Luke, a fellow physician. "We are unworthy servants; we have only done what was our duty." (17:10)