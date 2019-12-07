Clicks78

Father Paul Kramer on the Freemasonic Infiltration of the Church (2013)

Ludovic Denim
It's only 24 minutes given that this video is two times released. The Vatican is occupied by many of Her enemies. If you want to look with the subtitles : www.youtube.com/watch You can also read …More
If you want to look with the subtitles : www.youtube.com/watch

You can also read his book for free : fatima.org/books/mystery-of-iniquity/
mccallansteve
The masons finally have the pope they have always dreamed of
