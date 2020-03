The miraculous Cross in the Church of Jesus in Castiglion Fiorentino near Arezzo, Italy, will remain hidden (CorriereDiArezzo.corr.it, March 12).A Government decree prohibits all religious celebrations.The faithful had asked to unveil the cross like in past emergencies. The custom goes back to the 15th century.The cross was found, when a farmer saw how his oxen suddenly stopped and knelt. He dug and the crucifix appeared.