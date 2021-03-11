35—Epiphanius of Salamis: A Passion for Pure Doctrine CatholicCulture Epiphanius was a master of many languages and a scholar of profound biblical culture. He had a passion for pure doctrine—and a … More

Epiphanius was a master of many languages and a scholar of profound biblical culture. He had a passion for pure doctrine—and a pure loathing for error in all its forms. He labored through a long life to root heresy out of the Church. He distrusted classical literature because of the taint of idolatry. He compiled a reference work he called his “Medicine Chest,” diagnosing erroneous doctrines as “snakebites” and then prescribing cures from the pharmacy of true doctrine. In pursuing clarity, he forced Christians to take sides. But he didn’t always take into account his own capacity to misjudge, and his zealotry sometimes led to unnecessary division. In one case it helped bring about the downfall of a great saint. Links Epiphanius of Salamis, Panarion CatholicCultureEpiphanius was a master of many languages and a scholar of profound biblical culture. He had a passion for pure doctrine—and a pure loathing for error in all its forms. He labored through a long life to root heresy out of the Church. He distrusted classical literature because of the taint of idolatry. He compiled a reference work he called his “Medicine Chest,” diagnosing erroneous doctrines as “snakebites” and then prescribing cures from the pharmacy of true doctrine. In pursuing clarity, he forced Christians to take sides. But he didn’t always take into account his own capacity to misjudge, and his zealotry sometimes led to unnecessary division. In one case it helped bring about the downfall of a great saint. Links Epiphanius of Salamis, Panarion archive.org/…ils/PanarionEpiphaniusCOMPLETE Epiphanius of Salamis, Weights and Measures tertullian.org/…iphanius_weights_01_eintro.htm Mike Aquilina’s website fathersofthechurch.com Mike Aquilina’s books catholicbooksdirect.com/writer/mike-aquilina/