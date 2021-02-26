Stewardship Director for Sudan Relief Fund Gives Update on the Status of South Sudan Amid Pandemic A Catholic Health Center in South Sudan has temporarily shut down after three doctors at the facilit… More





A Catholic Health Center in South Sudan has temporarily shut down after three doctors at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. It is expected to be closed for around two weeks. The country has around six thousand confirmed coronavirus cases. Brendan Gotta, Stewardship Director for Sudan Relief Fund, joins to give us an update on the situation in South Sudan, as it pertains to the pandemic. Gotta explains what we are seeing as far as the number of cases and what is the status of vaccines in the country, as well as available treatment. The stewardship director talks about how the pandemic has affected the people in the country, specifically the faithful, in terms of their ability to attend Mass, among other things. He gives us an update on the peace process in South Sudan and lets viewers know where they can go for more information if they want to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly