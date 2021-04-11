Get the Grace of Divine Mercy Sunday (Originally published on Apr 18, 2020) How do you receive the "great grace" of Divine Mercy Sunday, especially during a global pandemic? Father Gaitley answers … More

Get the Grace of Divine Mercy Sunday

(Originally published on Apr 18, 2020) How do you receive the "great grace" of Divine Mercy Sunday, especially during a global pandemic? Father Gaitley answers that question here. Visit our website: (Originally published on Apr 18, 2020) How do you receive the "great grace" of Divine Mercy Sunday, especially during a global pandemic? Father Gaitley answers that question here. Visit our website: marianmissionaries.org