The Holy Spirit at Pope John Paul II's Funeral.by irapuato 12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral.Check out:VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS ( Taizé ) Come Holy SpiritVENI CREATOR SPIRITUS1. Come, Creator Spirit,Father of the poor.Come, light of our hearts.Come, source of all life.2. You our only comforter.Come, give us your peace.Guide our steps with your light.3. When in stress you support us,in trials you give us strength,consolation in the midst of grief.4. Eternal light, visit the heartsyou have created and fill our innermostbeing. Heal our wounds and renew our strength,quench our deepest thirst.Fill us with your grace.Come, fill us with your gifts.5. Give us comfort. Give us life.Give us joy that never ends.Come! Come! Come Holy Spirit!Alleluia. Alleluia. Amen.