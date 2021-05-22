Clicks20.5K
The Holy Spirit at Pope John Paul II's Funeral. by irapuato 12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral. Check out: www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul …More
The Holy Spirit at Pope John Paul II's Funeral.
by irapuato 12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral.
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS
1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.
2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.
3. When in stress you support us,
in trials you give us strength,
consolation in the midst of grief.
4. Eternal light, visit the hearts
you have created and fill our innermost
being. Heal our wounds and renew our strength,
quench our deepest thirst.
Fill us with your grace.
Come, fill us with your gifts.
5. Give us comfort. Give us life.
Give us joy that never ends.
Come! Come! Come Holy Spirit!
Alleluia. Alleluia. Amen.
by irapuato 12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral.
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS
1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.
2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.
3. When in stress you support us,
in trials you give us strength,
consolation in the midst of grief.
4. Eternal light, visit the hearts
you have created and fill our innermost
being. Heal our wounds and renew our strength,
quench our deepest thirst.
Fill us with your grace.
Come, fill us with your gifts.
5. Give us comfort. Give us life.
Give us joy that never ends.
Come! Come! Come Holy Spirit!
Alleluia. Alleluia. Amen.
Lo estoy compartiendo con toda mi lista.
Mi esposo ha quedado muy lleno del Espíritu Santo.
Recibo un correo desde Argentina.
X va al Sagrario a hacer su plegaria. Está nublado. En el momento de su rezo un rayo de Sol refleja el Sagrario. Fue ayer. Día de Pentecostés.
Mi esposo ha quedado muy lleno del Espíritu Santo.
Recibo un correo desde Argentina.
X va al Sagrario a hacer su plegaria. Está nublado. En el momento de su rezo un rayo de Sol refleja el Sagrario. Fue ayer. Día de Pentecostés.
Perpleja, pero con la Fe de creer.
To accompany: The Holy Spirit at Pope John Paul II's Funeral...
12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral.
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS
1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.
2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.
3. …More
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS
1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.
2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.
3. …More
12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral.
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS
1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.
2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.
3. When in stress you support us,
in trials you give us strength,
consolation in the midst of grief.
4. Eternal light, visit the hearts
you have created and fill our innermost
being. Heal our wounds and renew our strength,
quench our deepest thirst.
Fill us with your grace.
Come, fill us with your gifts.
5. Give us comfort. Give us life.
Give us joy that never ends.
Come! Come! Come Holy Spirit!
Alleluia. Alleluia. Amen.
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS
1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.
2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.
3. When in stress you support us,
in trials you give us strength,
consolation in the midst of grief.
4. Eternal light, visit the hearts
you have created and fill our innermost
being. Heal our wounds and renew our strength,
quench our deepest thirst.
Fill us with your grace.
Come, fill us with your gifts.
5. Give us comfort. Give us life.
Give us joy that never ends.
Come! Come! Come Holy Spirit!
Alleluia. Alleluia. Amen.