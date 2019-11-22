Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa (FULL FILM), Mary's Dowry Productions

Full film of Blessed Alexandrina da Costa by Mary's Dowry Productions - the life of Portuguese Victim Soul, a Living Miracle of the Eucharist and known to many as the Fourth Seer of Fatima. … More

Full film of Blessed Alexandrina da Costa by Mary's Dowry Productions - the life of Portuguese Victim Soul, a Living Miracle of the Eucharist and known to many as the Fourth Seer of Fatima. Available on DVD from our website - Mary's Dowry Productions.