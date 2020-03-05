Saint Josemaria in "Unleash the Gospel"
In the Archdiocese of Detroit's evangelization program "Unleash the Gospel," Saint Josemaria is one of the saints held up as an example of how to make the Gospel message part of one's daily life.
Archbishop Vigneron, in his Letter on Unleash the Gospel, an evangelization program for the Archdiocese of Detroit, states as its goal: "that every person at every level of the Church, through personal encounter with Jesus Christ, embraces his or her identity as a son or daughter of God and, in the power of the Holy Spirit, is formed and sent forth as a joyful missionary disciple. For families this means that every family embraces its role as the domestic church and, in connection with other families and single persons, actively seeks the spiritual and social renewal of its neighborhood, schools and places of work."
Saint Josemaria is one of the saints held up as an example of how to carry out this program in one's daily life:
St. Josemaria Escriva Shows Us How to Make Everything a Prayer
Something Holy, Something Divine
The 6 Good Habits of Missionary Disciples
