196. Comforting

When we are comforted, we can think of comforting others. It’s a beautiful exchange that begins with God. He transforms us to be open to others and allows them to live the comfort of his Presence, thanks to the encounter we have with them.Paul pushes even further:“If we are afflicted, it is for your encouragement and salvation.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 1, verse 6So even in distress, if we are in the Lord, we can be people inviting our contemporaries to salvation, supported by the comfort of God.We can say:“I will bless the Lord at all times; praise shall be always in my mouth. My soul will glory in the Lord that the poor may hear and be glad.” Psalm 34, verses 2 to 3Blessing the Lord at all times and even misery will be transformed for the glory of God and the salvation of the world.Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas