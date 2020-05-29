Francis’ Jesuits Lead Dramatic Downfall Since Second Vatican Council

The Jesuits were the first of the Church’s top twelve religious orders to lose more than half of their members from their historic high point, according to Catholic-Hierarchy.org.From 36,038 in 1966 they went down to 17,908 in 2011. Currently they are down 57% from their all time high. Francis, the Jesuit, did nothing to invert that trend.The Franciscans and the Oblates of Mary Immaculate reached that negative milestone in 2016. Now, they are both down 52%.Redemptorists (down 47%) and Vincentians/Lazarists (down 43%) are close to reaching that poin.In the top dozen, only one order, the Divine Word Missionaries, has hit its high mark in terms of members in recent years (6,131 in 2009).In terms of only priests, two orders hit their highest mark in 2016: Divine Word Missionaries with 4,231 and Discalced Carmelites with 2,937 priests.The Benedictines had the best year of the top twelve, in 2019 increasing their number of priests by 6 and members by 184.Adding all of the top twelve together, the all time high was in 1966 with 160,926 total members. Then, the Second Vatican Council downhill drive started.If current trends continue, the Jesuits will be replaced by the Salesians as the largest religious order.