Whom Did the Vatican Want to Impress? Even Reuters Is Disgusted

The Vatican's "Darth Vader nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down,” Reuters.com writes in a title (December 15).The ugly ceramic crèche with an astronaut and a character reminiscent of Star Wars' Darth Vader received so many terrible reviews that, "if it were a Broadway play, it probably would have closed on opening night,” Reuters writes.It refers to the widespread Catholic meme where the astronaut from the crèche plants a Vatican flag on the moon.For Mohammed, a Libyan ex Muslim and refugee in Ireland writing on Twitter.com that "my faith is more important than your godless liberalism" the nativity scene looks "like a meth addicts' garage sale."