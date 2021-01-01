Eruption of volcano Popocatepetl in Mexico. The eruption of one of the most active volcanoes in the world, the Mexican Popocatepetl, has begun. It emits large amounts of water vapor, gases and ash. … More





The eruption of one of the most active volcanoes in the world, the Mexican Popocatepetl, has begun. It emits large amounts of water vapor, gases and ash. In addition, the volcano throws fragments of hot stones over a long distance.

Mexican authorities warn residents of the danger in the 12 kilometers zone around the volcano. About 20 million people live in the Popocatepetl area, making it one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world.



