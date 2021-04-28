Clicks4
India: No hospital beds - families take their dying to temples. People are dying waiting for oxygen, waiting for ambulances, waiting for hospital beds. (Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCTrQ7HXWR…More
India: No hospital beds - families take their dying to temples.
People are dying waiting for oxygen, waiting for ambulances, waiting for hospital beds.
From the official figures alone, this has been India's deadliest day yet of the pandemic and the real problem could be many times worse.
And if vaccination is the best way to protect the population, there simply aren't nearly enough doses to go around.
We hear from our reporter Mandikini Gahlot, who's in New Delhi, and be warned: there are some distressing scenes in the report.
