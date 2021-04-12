« Thomas answered Him:
" My Lord and my God! “
Jesus said to him:
'' Have you believed because
you have seen Me? Blessed
are those who have not seen
and yet have come to believe.” »
(John 20, 28-29)
Believe that Jesus came out victorious over suffering,
Cross and death, through the love of God,
for Thomas, it is too hard to understand.
Thomas looks so much like us!
Believe that we will come out victorious over suffering,
crosses and death, through the love of God,
for us, too, it is too hard to understand.
God continually invites us to place
all our trust in Him,
the Victorious and the Master of all.
(L.C.)
