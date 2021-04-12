« Thomas answered Him:" My Lord and my God! “Jesus said to him:'' Have you believed becauseyou have seen Me? Blessedare those who have not seenand yet have come to believe.” »(John 20, 28-29)Believe that Jesus came out victorious over suffering,Cross and death, through the love of God,for Thomas, it is too hard to understand.Thomas looks so much like us!Believe that we will come out victorious over suffering,crosses and death, through the love of God,for us, too, it is too hard to understand.God continually invites us to placeall our trust in Him,the Victorious and the Master of all.(L.C.)