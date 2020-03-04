Donate now
Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
127
Considered Hate Speech in 2020
HerzMariae
1
56 minutes ago
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Jim Dorchak
31 minutes ago
No not hate speach... they just do not know the difference between male and female any more.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up