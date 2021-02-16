Fr. Thomas Petri from the Dominican House of Studies Shares His Thoughts on Lent Amid the Pandemic As Lent draws closer, there are changes to the Ash Wednesday services this year, amid concerns … More





As Lent draws closer, there are changes to the Ash Wednesday services this year, amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Vatican announced modifications to the traditional imposition of ashes. The new guidance directs priests to sprinkle ashes on the heads of the faithful in silence, in order to limit physical contact. Dean and acting president of the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception at the Dominican House of Studies, Father Thomas Petri, talks about how the Church has handled the distribution of ashes, historically. Fr. Petri shares his message with the faithful who may be disappointed or even concerned about the changes to what they see as traditional. The dean and acting president of the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception explains what is at the core of Ash Wednesday for us as Catholics, and what should be top of mind for us as we begin the season of Lent. He also discusses his personal thoughts as we draw closer to Ash Wednesday, still amid this pandemic.