Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
29
“Time Initiates Processes, and Space Crystallises Them” (Francis, December 21, 2019)
en.cartoon
1
1
27 minutes ago
Picture: © gloria.tv,
CC BY-ND
,
#newsBgbkuwhkli
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
onda
likes this.
17 minutes ago
De Profundis
24 minutes ago
Here is another Catholic meme
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
onda
likes this.
17 minutes ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up