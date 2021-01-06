Iceland: Does Bishop Plan to Transfer Masses to Saunas?

Reykjavik Bishop David Tencer, the only bishop of the country, asked Iceland's government on January 4 to lift the country’s 10-person limit for Masses.He accused an “unfair discrepancy” within the country's coronavirus measures pointing out that the churches "are not small," nevertheless, more people are allowed in restaurants.Further he writes, "How to explain that in the Cathedral of Christ the King there can only be 10 people but, for example, there can be more than 10 in a sauna?”