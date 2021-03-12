Viganò: Pope Benedict XVI Suffered From Stockholm Syndrome

Joseph Ratzinger has always been in line with the Vatican II ideology and its supporters, Archbishop Carlo Viganò told RadioSpada.org (March 11).He explains that Ratzinger applied the wrong vulgar Hegelian approach of "thesis," "antithesis" and "synthesis" to the Church, like:Thesis: the texts of Vatican IIAntithesis: the post-Conciliar excessesSynthesis: the "hermeneutics of continuity"He did the same when he invented the title "Papa emeritus":Thesis: PopeAntithesis: no longer popeSynthesis: remaining pope in partRatzinger aimed at solving the Church’s crisis by putting opposites together, Viganò explains objecting that the only way to restore the Church is by following the Gospel knowing that Good and Evil cannot be put together because they are and remain irreconcilable and opposed.Viganò explains that Benedict XVI surrounded himself with inadequate, unreliable or corrupt collaborators, who largely took advantage of his 'mildness'. Further, according to Viganò, he suffered from Stockholm syndrome especially regarding Cardinal Bertone and Archbishop Georg Gänswein.Stockholm syndrome is a psychological reaction wherein a captive begins to identify with his captors and their agenda.