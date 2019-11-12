New Message from Our Lady Of Akita (Japan)

UPDATE 11/2: we have included a new translation from a English/Japanese speaker, and made a few other small edits to this article
WQPH has obtained a new message from Sister Agnes Sasagawa, the nun who received the message of Our Lady of Akita, who is sometimes referred to as the daughter of Our Lady of Akita.
Our Lady of Akita statue weeps
Sister Agnes is now 88 years old. She suffers from many health afflictions, including broken ribs and a tumor in the neck (recently miraculously healed by a priest). She still has many confidants with whom we have correspondence. So we are grateful to bring to you this message from Sr. Agnes that we have been urged to share widely.
The courier noted that Japan was recently hit with the devastating Typhoon Hagibis on October 13th which was the anniversary date of the final message of Our Lady of Akita (October 13th, 1973). This date also coincides with the Our Lady of Fatima’s Miracle of the Sun on October 13, 1917.
Editors note: we are unclear what to make of the mention of 30 years in the message, as October 13, 1973 was 46 years ago.
What follows is what was delivered to us from “Sr. M” who heard directly what Sr. Agnes Sasagawa said…
