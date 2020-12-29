A Message from Cardinal Gregory | ADW Year-End Parish Support The parish is the core of Catholic life in our local communities. In every parish of our Archdiocese, the impact of this pandemic has … More





The parish is the core of Catholic life in our local communities. In every parish of our Archdiocese, the impact of this pandemic has been particularly acute. Our collective mission to spread the Gospel is challenging without a financial lifeline. It is important that our parishes and pastors receive the offertory support they need to remain operational through this time without in-person weekly Masses. You can support a parish today at adw.org. Each parish listed will take you straight to the parish's own giving page. You can also support parishes with the greatest need in the Archdiocese of Washington through the Needy Parish Fund. Thank you for your hopeful witness of the Gospel as you bring in word and action God's invitation to all those suffering around us!