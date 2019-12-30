Clicks108
Dei Genetrix
"We glorify you, Mother of God; for Christ was born of you. Keep safe from harm all those who honour you." – Magnificat antiphon at Vespers for 30 Dec. Painting from the Dominican nuns convent in …More
"We glorify you, Mother of God; for Christ was born of you. Keep safe from harm all those who honour you." – Magnificat antiphon at Vespers for 30 Dec. Painting from the Dominican nuns convent in San Cristobal de La Laguna.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Dei GeneRAtrix