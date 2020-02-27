Online Survey: What Liturgy Do You Wish?

A devoute Catholic student at Oxford Brookes University, England, known to Gloria.tv, is about to complete a study on generational differences in opinion on liturgical practice within the Catholic Church.
The study looks at the faithful’s preferences within the Roman Rite and the Novus Ordo.
It’s a short snappy study. Its author has promised to share his findings.
The student created an online survey that can be answered in less than two minutes. It can be found here.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA
