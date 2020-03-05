Donate now
Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
34
Watch what this priest has been through.
Tesa
21 minutes ago
Fr. Ryszard says he will always be a priest, even if 90 days into Bishop Ed of Albany's tenure, the interim bishop has not yet restored Fr. Ryszard to ministry.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up