Cardinal Grech, 94, Died

He was an Augustinian and theologian. He was made cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI. A year later, following the resignation of the pope, the Maltese cardinal, already over 80 years old and thus unable to vote, delivered a meditation for the cardinals before they elected a new pope.

In 1969, the cardinal founded the Augustinian Patristic Institute, the most prestigious institution for studies… More

He was an Augustinian and theologian. He was made cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI. A year later, following the resignation of the pope, the Maltese cardinal, already over 80 years old and thus unable to vote, delivered a meditation for the cardinals before they elected a new pope.

In 1969, the cardinal founded the Augustinian Patristic Institute, the most prestigious institution for studies related to the Church Fathers. He was also its first director.

He studied at the Gregorian University in Rome, as well as at Oxford and Cambridge.