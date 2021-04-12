The 21 articles on the family and educating children available on this website are now being offered as an eBook for smartphones and tablets.
FAMILY LIFE03/30/2015
ePub ► eBook “Educating Children in the Family”
iTunes iBooks ► eBook “Educating Children in the Family”
Google Play Books ► eBook “Educating Children in the Family”
Four years ago the idea arose of preparing some articles on the topic of the family and education.
The goal of these articles, which are now being published as an eBook, has simply been to highlight some aspects that seem essential in the make-up of the person and the first human relationship among persons: the family.
Educating is above passing on a way of living. It is giving shape to a person's life, much more than teaching or instructing, although without overlooking the latter.
The articles have deliberately been written in an “open" style to help parents and educators “rethink" their marvelous task of education, which embraces every aspect of the human person.
Many of the reflections found here owe a big debt to the wise and loving “pedagogy" of Saint Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer. His spiritual experience has yielded rich fruit not only for the fields of theology and law, but also for more practical, “sapiential" fields, including education.
21 articles on the family and raising children on the Opus Dei website
This book will be available in print from Scepter Publishers on April 20. Its title is Family Virtues: A Guide to Effective Parenting.
Ebook
Family life
Marian year for the family
eBook Christian Life
opusdei.org/…/article/ebook-on-the-family-and-raising-children/
Clicks4
- Report
Social networks